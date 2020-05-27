All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 W Hunt Street

1600 West Hunt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1600 West Hunt Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming duplex that immediately feels like home the moment you enter the door. Opens to a spacious entry that separates a front room that could easily be a third bedroom, office, dining, additional living, or playroom. Full bath in front of home as well. Spacious family room with built in shelves, large picturesque window, and archway into the alluring kitchen. Back of home has two more nice-sized bedrooms with another full bath. Beautiful new wood laminate floors throughout, freshly painted interior, and new toilet in secondary bath. Gated backyard with chain link fence and open patio large enough to relax on your sectional while grilling dinner. Owner will allow one small pet on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 W Hunt Street have any available units?
1600 W Hunt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 W Hunt Street have?
Some of 1600 W Hunt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 W Hunt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1600 W Hunt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 W Hunt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 W Hunt Street is pet friendly.
Does 1600 W Hunt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1600 W Hunt Street offers parking.
Does 1600 W Hunt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 W Hunt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 W Hunt Street have a pool?
No, 1600 W Hunt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1600 W Hunt Street have accessible units?
No, 1600 W Hunt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 W Hunt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 W Hunt Street has units with dishwashers.

