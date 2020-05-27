1600 W Hunt Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming duplex that immediately feels like home the moment you enter the door. Opens to a spacious entry that separates a front room that could easily be a third bedroom, office, dining, additional living, or playroom. Full bath in front of home as well. Spacious family room with built in shelves, large picturesque window, and archway into the alluring kitchen. Back of home has two more nice-sized bedrooms with another full bath. Beautiful new wood laminate floors throughout, freshly painted interior, and new toilet in secondary bath. Gated backyard with chain link fence and open patio large enough to relax on your sectional while grilling dinner. Owner will allow one small pet on a case by case basis.