1600 Templegate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Looking for a BEAUTIFUL lease home nestled next to a park with mature trees? You are in luck! This 4 BD 3.5 BTH 3 LA CHARMER has just been freshly painted and new wood laminate floors have been installed. You are welcomed with soaring ceilings in the entryway and formal living room with dramatic staircase. Open concept kitchen and family room are perfect for ENTERTAINING. The first floor master bedroom includes a sitting area. Upstairs you will find an oversized game room, 3 bedrooms, one that is suited and the other two are jack and jill. Elementary school walking distance away. Just 4 miles from the historic downtown McKinney area. Don’t wait to apply!