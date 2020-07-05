All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1600 Templegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1600 Templegate Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM

1600 Templegate Drive

1600 Templegate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1600 Templegate Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Winding Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Looking for a BEAUTIFUL lease home nestled next to a park with mature trees? You are in luck! This 4 BD 3.5 BTH 3 LA CHARMER has just been freshly painted and new wood laminate floors have been installed. You are welcomed with soaring ceilings in the entryway and formal living room with dramatic staircase. Open concept kitchen and family room are perfect for ENTERTAINING. The first floor master bedroom includes a sitting area. Upstairs you will find an oversized game room, 3 bedrooms, one that is suited and the other two are jack and jill. Elementary school walking distance away. Just 4 miles from the historic downtown McKinney area. Don’t wait to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Templegate Drive have any available units?
1600 Templegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Templegate Drive have?
Some of 1600 Templegate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Templegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Templegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Templegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Templegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1600 Templegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Templegate Drive offers parking.
Does 1600 Templegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Templegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Templegate Drive have a pool?
No, 1600 Templegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Templegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1600 Templegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Templegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Templegate Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center