Come and See this formal model home. Excellent School District! Walk to golf court! The house is surrounded by greenbelts and trails. It almost has all things you need or even more! Fully Equiped media room with sofas; Build-in refridge and Granite Countertops; LG high quiality washer and dryer; Build-in cabinet in gaming room; Home office next to Master Room! 3-car Garage! Beautiful painting in Kids Room! Truly a house ideal for family life!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1508 Woodhaven Drive have?
Some of 1508 Woodhaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
