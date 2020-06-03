All apartments in McKinney
1508 Woodhaven Drive
1508 Woodhaven Drive

Location

1508 Woodhaven Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Come and See this formal model home. Excellent School District! Walk to golf court! The house is surrounded by greenbelts and trails. It almost has all things you need or even more! Fully Equiped media room with sofas; Build-in refridge and Granite Countertops; LG high quiality washer and dryer; Build-in cabinet in gaming room; Home office next to Master Room! 3-car Garage! Beautiful painting in Kids Room! Truly a house ideal for family life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Woodhaven Drive have any available units?
1508 Woodhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Woodhaven Drive have?
Some of 1508 Woodhaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Woodhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Woodhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Woodhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Woodhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1508 Woodhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Woodhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 1508 Woodhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 Woodhaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Woodhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 1508 Woodhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Woodhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1508 Woodhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Woodhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Woodhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

