1508 Woodhaven Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Come and See this formal model home. Excellent School District! Walk to golf court! The house is surrounded by greenbelts and trails. It almost has all things you need or even more! Fully Equiped media room with sofas; Build-in refridge and Granite Countertops; LG high quiality washer and dryer; Build-in cabinet in gaming room; Home office next to Master Room! 3-car Garage! Beautiful painting in Kids Room! Truly a house ideal for family life!