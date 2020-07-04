1504 Pillar Bluff Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY...FIRST TIME LEASED. Quiet street in walking distance to park & schools. NO CARPET! All engineered wood and tile in wet areas. Large island kitchen with granite counter tops plus stainless steel appliances and over sized walk-in pantry. 3 bedrooms plus an office to meet everyone's needs. Formal dining room currently used as a playroom. Full sprinkler system. Over sized patio perfect for outdoor furniture and grill. Community includes a resort style atmosphere with 4 pools and 2 slides. Pets on case by case basis. THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE! Available June 1st.