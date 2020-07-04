All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:41 AM

1504 Pillar Bluff Way

1504 Pillar Bluff Way · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Pillar Bluff Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY...FIRST TIME LEASED. Quiet street in walking distance to park & schools. NO CARPET! All engineered wood and tile in wet areas. Large island kitchen with granite counter tops plus stainless steel appliances and over sized walk-in pantry. 3 bedrooms plus an office to meet everyone's needs. Formal dining room currently used as a playroom. Full sprinkler system. Over sized patio perfect for outdoor furniture and grill. Community includes a resort style atmosphere with 4 pools and 2 slides. Pets on case by case basis. THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE! Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Pillar Bluff Way have any available units?
1504 Pillar Bluff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Pillar Bluff Way have?
Some of 1504 Pillar Bluff Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Pillar Bluff Way currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Pillar Bluff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Pillar Bluff Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Pillar Bluff Way is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Pillar Bluff Way offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Pillar Bluff Way offers parking.
Does 1504 Pillar Bluff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Pillar Bluff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Pillar Bluff Way have a pool?
Yes, 1504 Pillar Bluff Way has a pool.
Does 1504 Pillar Bluff Way have accessible units?
No, 1504 Pillar Bluff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Pillar Bluff Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Pillar Bluff Way has units with dishwashers.

