149 Thimbleberry Drive

149 Thimbleberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

149 Thimbleberry Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant spacious house in The Black Mill Preserve subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan! Foyer and formal dining room boasting with wainscoting and gorgeous hardwood floors! Large family room with fireplace is open to kitchen! Tons of windows allowing natural lighting, plus a bedroom on main floor! Kitchen has huge bar area, breakfast nook, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry! Upstairs is carpeted with 3 bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceilings and multiple windows!

Availability: Available now for move-in.

Showings: You can view this property immediately by choosing an appointment for a self-showing (available times are displayed above).

Agent: Contact Tara with any questions at 678-349-7915.

Directions: Go 400N to left on Whitmire Drive, to right in one mile to Black
Mill Preserve Subdivision. Stay to the right on Thimbleberry Drive and house
will be on your left.

Schools: Blacks Mill E.S., Dawson M.S., Dawson H.S.

Pets: One small dog may be considered.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Thimbleberry Drive have any available units?
149 Thimbleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Thimbleberry Drive have?
Some of 149 Thimbleberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Thimbleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
149 Thimbleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Thimbleberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Thimbleberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 149 Thimbleberry Drive offer parking?
No, 149 Thimbleberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 149 Thimbleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Thimbleberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Thimbleberry Drive have a pool?
No, 149 Thimbleberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 149 Thimbleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 149 Thimbleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Thimbleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Thimbleberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

