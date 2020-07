Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Home on a Quite Street in Gated Community. Fresh paint and new carpet. Spacious Floor Plan with High Ceiling. Great Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Walk in Pantry. Master suite & Additional Study-Bedroom Down With Private Bath. Spacious Secondary Bedroom. Extra Large Game Room Up. Great size backyard. Open Patio with Playground Set. Close to Community Pool, Playground, and Walking Path Along Greenbelt. Don't Miss It!