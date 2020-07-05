All apartments in McKinney
1400 White Way

Location

1400 White Way, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths in an excellent McKinney location! Recently renovated with paint, flooring, 8-foot privacy fence, decorator lighting and more. Gorgeous magnolia tree in front yard and covered porch entry. Attached 2-car garage with workbench. Adorable kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, built-in microwave, dishwasher and electric range. Livingroom has wood-burning fireplace with gas starter. Breakfast area has french doors that open to an incredible covered, 11x17 patio with wood-like ceramic tile and square columns. Master suite has laminate wood floors, large double windows, a built-in for a desk or vanity, and bath with skylight and gorgeous tile. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 White Way have any available units?
1400 White Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 White Way have?
Some of 1400 White Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 White Way currently offering any rent specials?
1400 White Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 White Way pet-friendly?
No, 1400 White Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1400 White Way offer parking?
Yes, 1400 White Way offers parking.
Does 1400 White Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 White Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 White Way have a pool?
No, 1400 White Way does not have a pool.
Does 1400 White Way have accessible units?
No, 1400 White Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 White Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 White Way has units with dishwashers.

