McKinney, TX
1317 E Virginia St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:40 AM

1317 E Virginia St

1317 East Virginia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 East Virginia Street, McKinney, TX 75069
La Loma

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
1317 E Virginia - Property Id: 134508

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath family home in a quiet neighborhood in McKinney. New laminate floors and tile throughout the house. Large family room and kitchen with an eat-in area. Backyard is big enough for play set with room to spare!

Conveniently located downtown McKinney Close to shopping and a beautiful park.

Please call with questions or a showing. Applicants must have verifiable job history, income, and will have a criminal background check. No section 8.

RENT: $1450

DEPOSIT: $1450

PET DEPOSIT: $350/each

APPLICATION FEE: $45/person
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134508p
Property Id 134508

(RLNE5015205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 E Virginia St have any available units?
1317 E Virginia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 E Virginia St have?
Some of 1317 E Virginia St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 E Virginia St currently offering any rent specials?
1317 E Virginia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 E Virginia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 E Virginia St is pet friendly.
Does 1317 E Virginia St offer parking?
No, 1317 E Virginia St does not offer parking.
Does 1317 E Virginia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 E Virginia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 E Virginia St have a pool?
No, 1317 E Virginia St does not have a pool.
Does 1317 E Virginia St have accessible units?
No, 1317 E Virginia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 E Virginia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 E Virginia St has units with dishwashers.

