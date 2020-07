Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Well kept, clean Four bedrooms home in McKinney with split bedrooms! Huge master bedroom with separate shower and double sinks. Neutral interior, sprinklers, security. Great kitchen is open to living and dining rooms. Backs up to heavily wooded greenbelt--no neighbors behind you! Very nice!