McKinney, TX
1206 Oak Street
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:43 PM

1206 Oak Street

1206 North Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1206 North Oak Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cute One Bedroom, One Bathroom, one story efficiency with tree shaded yard and 6 ft high wood privacy fence. Updated in country décor with barn tin shower, gorgeous wood counter tops, café style doors. Easy to keep clean with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring. New Energy efficient Windows, Tankless Water Heater, Ceiling Fans throughout, Central Heat & Air and fresh paint. The home also features off street covered parking and a large wooden deck. Appliances available if needed include full size washer and dryer, stove and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Oak Street have any available units?
1206 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Oak Street have?
Some of 1206 Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1206 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 1206 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 1206 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1206 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

