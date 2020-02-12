1206 Oak Street

Amenities

Cute One Bedroom, One Bathroom, one story efficiency with tree shaded yard and 6 ft high wood privacy fence. Updated in country décor with barn tin shower, gorgeous wood counter tops, café style doors. Easy to keep clean with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring. New Energy efficient Windows, Tankless Water Heater, Ceiling Fans throughout, Central Heat & Air and fresh paint. The home also features off street covered parking and a large wooden deck. Appliances available if needed include full size washer and dryer, stove and refrigerator.

