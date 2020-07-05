All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 11 2020

113 Jennie Street

Location

113 Jennie Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Mouzon

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 5 bed 2 bath home built in 2012 has been completely updated with brand new appliances, new carpet and blinds-screens. Home features engineering wood flooring kitchen and living area, fresh interior paint, light fixtures, dishwasher. cooktop-oven and new refrigerator included! The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining family and friends!. Great back yard with mature trees and brand new fence!.Air conditioning has been inspected. Elementary school right across from the house. Plenty of parking space for cars. Park around the corner. Activity Center. Close to downtown shops, restaurants, and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

