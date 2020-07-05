113 Jennie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 5 bed 2 bath home built in 2012 has been completely updated with brand new appliances, new carpet and blinds-screens. Home features engineering wood flooring kitchen and living area, fresh interior paint, light fixtures, dishwasher. cooktop-oven and new refrigerator included! The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining family and friends!. Great back yard with mature trees and brand new fence!.Air conditioning has been inspected. Elementary school right across from the house. Plenty of parking space for cars. Park around the corner. Activity Center. Close to downtown shops, restaurants, and highways.