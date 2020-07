Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice home with 10ft ceilings. Open floor plan. Tile Flooring through out common areas, all bedrooms and Master with separate shower and garden tub. No carpet in the home. Fresh paint and move in ready. Friendly neighborhood. Appliances to stay with home. Dont miss this home in McKinney ISD and McKinney High School! Close to park with jogging trails, lakes and other amenities. Close to downtown McKinney and centrally located to highways.