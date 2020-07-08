All apartments in McKinney
Location

1100 Hall Meadow Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Escape to your own quiet paradise! This 5 bd 4 bth home located on a lush green belt with amazing views throughout ENTIRE home. This Stonebridge Ranch home features hand-scraped hardwood floors, open living & kitchen spaces, theater rm, game rm, office, & kids study area with built-in desks. This home boasts pride of ownership & the latest in upgrades, granite countertops in kitchen, breakfast area & baths; natural floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Home is true oasis, with a relaxing covered back porch for those quiet nights to bask in the beautiful greenbelt. Coveted Stonebridge amenities include pool access to Stonebridge Ranch Beach Club, min to Adriatica, and 2 golf courses among other great amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Hall Meadow Lane have any available units?
1100 Hall Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Hall Meadow Lane have?
Some of 1100 Hall Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Hall Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Hall Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Hall Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Hall Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1100 Hall Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 1100 Hall Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Hall Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Hall Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Hall Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Hall Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 1100 Hall Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1100 Hall Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Hall Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Hall Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

