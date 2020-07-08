1100 Hall Meadow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Escape to your own quiet paradise! This 5 bd 4 bth home located on a lush green belt with amazing views throughout ENTIRE home. This Stonebridge Ranch home features hand-scraped hardwood floors, open living & kitchen spaces, theater rm, game rm, office, & kids study area with built-in desks. This home boasts pride of ownership & the latest in upgrades, granite countertops in kitchen, breakfast area & baths; natural floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Home is true oasis, with a relaxing covered back porch for those quiet nights to bask in the beautiful greenbelt. Coveted Stonebridge amenities include pool access to Stonebridge Ranch Beach Club, min to Adriatica, and 2 golf courses among other great amenities.