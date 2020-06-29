10920 Irene Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous K. Hovnanian built Home. Perfect location right off Coit within minutes of shopping and schools. Entering the home you will find warm wood floors with an office and formal dining area. Master and guest bedroom down with full bath. Kitchen over looks entertaining family room with stone fireplace. Oversized kitchen island is perfect for entertaining. Large master with huge closet. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and large game room and additional media room. Nice covered patio and much more!