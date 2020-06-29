Gorgeous K. Hovnanian built Home. Perfect location right off Coit within minutes of shopping and schools. Entering the home you will find warm wood floors with an office and formal dining area. Master and guest bedroom down with full bath. Kitchen over looks entertaining family room with stone fireplace. Oversized kitchen island is perfect for entertaining. Large master with huge closet. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and large game room and additional media room. Nice covered patio and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 10920 Irene Drive have?
Some of 10920 Irene Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
