Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10920 Irene Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:04 PM

10920 Irene Drive

10920 Irene Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10920 Irene Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous K. Hovnanian built Home. Perfect location right off Coit within minutes of shopping and schools. Entering the home you will find warm wood floors with an office and formal dining area. Master and guest bedroom down with full bath. Kitchen over looks entertaining family room with stone fireplace. Oversized kitchen island is perfect for entertaining. Large master with huge closet. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and large game room and additional media room. Nice covered patio and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10920 Irene Drive have any available units?
10920 Irene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10920 Irene Drive have?
Some of 10920 Irene Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10920 Irene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10920 Irene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10920 Irene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10920 Irene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10920 Irene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10920 Irene Drive offers parking.
Does 10920 Irene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10920 Irene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10920 Irene Drive have a pool?
No, 10920 Irene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10920 Irene Drive have accessible units?
No, 10920 Irene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10920 Irene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10920 Irene Drive has units with dishwashers.

