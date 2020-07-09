All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10824 Sedalia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10824 Sedalia Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:39 PM

10824 Sedalia Drive

10824 Sedalia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10824 Sedalia Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Great 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath American Legends Built Home*Downstairs Freshly Painted*New Carpet In Downstairs Bedroom*Highly Sought After Frisco ISD In Walking Distance*Study has French Doors*Prewired & Sound Insulated Media Room*Game Room*Separate Bed with Bath Downstairs For Privacy*Granite Counters with Gas Stove*Stainless Steel Appliances*Kitchen Open To Living Room; Great For Entertaining*Master Suite & 2 Bedrooms Upstairs*Split Bedrooms*2.5 Car Garage*Spacious Storage with Multiple Walk In Closets* Extra Storage Upstairs Is 6x18 & Has HVAC – This Additional Sq Footage Is Not Included In The SQ Footage On Tax Rolls*Easy Access To Major Thoroughfares In DFW; Equidistant To DNT, 380 & Sam Rayburn*Ready To Move In

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10824 Sedalia Drive have any available units?
10824 Sedalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10824 Sedalia Drive have?
Some of 10824 Sedalia Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10824 Sedalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10824 Sedalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10824 Sedalia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10824 Sedalia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10824 Sedalia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10824 Sedalia Drive offers parking.
Does 10824 Sedalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10824 Sedalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10824 Sedalia Drive have a pool?
No, 10824 Sedalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10824 Sedalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 10824 Sedalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10824 Sedalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10824 Sedalia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center