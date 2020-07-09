10824 Sedalia Drive

Amenities

Great 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath American Legends Built Home*Downstairs Freshly Painted*New Carpet In Downstairs Bedroom*Highly Sought After Frisco ISD In Walking Distance*Study has French Doors*Prewired & Sound Insulated Media Room*Game Room*Separate Bed with Bath Downstairs For Privacy*Granite Counters with Gas Stove*Stainless Steel Appliances*Kitchen Open To Living Room; Great For Entertaining*Master Suite & 2 Bedrooms Upstairs*Split Bedrooms*2.5 Car Garage*Spacious Storage with Multiple Walk In Closets* Extra Storage Upstairs Is 6x18 & Has HVAC – This Additional Sq Footage Is Not Included In The SQ Footage On Tax Rolls*Easy Access To Major Thoroughfares In DFW; Equidistant To DNT, 380 & Sam Rayburn*Ready To Move In