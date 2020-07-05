10824 Leesa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill

Stunning Double story house located with Frisco ISD in McKinney. This gorgeous home has 4 bedrooms, 2 living area and 2 dining area. Entry, living, kitchen and bathrooms has tiles where the bedrooms has carpets. Living room is spacious and very bright. Large Master bedroom is very spacious and located in downstairs with 2 other bedrooms where the 3 bedroom in upstairs. Kitchen has inbuilt cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances with upgraded faucet and trash disposer. Butler's Pantry serves formal dining. Well maintained backyard has a covered patio with grill and sink in it. Community pool, jogging path, playground and elementary school are in walking distance from the house.