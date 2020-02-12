All apartments in McKinney
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:13 PM

10820 Sedalia Drive

10820 Sedalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10820 Sedalia Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful, light & bright energy efficient 1 story has radiant barrier, 13-15 SEER AC and low-E windows. Highly sought after Frisco ISD. It has an open floor plan with a study or 4th bedroom. The large living room with a fireplace is open to a gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, big island, stainless steel appliance, and a large pantry. Tile floors are in entry, kitchen, breakfast and wet areas. The spacious master suite has a bay window. Master bath has separate walk-in-closets, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Gutter and full sprinkler. Community amenity features 2 community pools, green belt, park, and playground. NO PETS, PREFER 18 MONTH LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10820 Sedalia Drive have any available units?
10820 Sedalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10820 Sedalia Drive have?
Some of 10820 Sedalia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10820 Sedalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10820 Sedalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10820 Sedalia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10820 Sedalia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10820 Sedalia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10820 Sedalia Drive offers parking.
Does 10820 Sedalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10820 Sedalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10820 Sedalia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10820 Sedalia Drive has a pool.
Does 10820 Sedalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 10820 Sedalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10820 Sedalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10820 Sedalia Drive has units with dishwashers.

