10820 Sedalia Drive

This beautiful, light & bright energy efficient 1 story has radiant barrier, 13-15 SEER AC and low-E windows. Highly sought after Frisco ISD. It has an open floor plan with a study or 4th bedroom. The large living room with a fireplace is open to a gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, big island, stainless steel appliance, and a large pantry. Tile floors are in entry, kitchen, breakfast and wet areas. The spacious master suite has a bay window. Master bath has separate walk-in-closets, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Gutter and full sprinkler. Community amenity features 2 community pools, green belt, park, and playground. NO PETS, PREFER 18 MONTH LEASE.