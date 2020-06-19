All apartments in McKinney
Location

10713 Galveston Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
new construction
Brand new home with brand new appliances(Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator). Priced to lease, at this lease price it is hard to get this big brand new home with new appliances. This magnificent almost new home features an open concept kitchen that overlooks the living area and has an over sized counter-top perfect for breakfast or hosting gatherings. Has a large master bedroom and master bath suite with large closet downstairs along with a formal front dining room and front office room. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, along with a game room and media room. Enjoy the community swimming pool and Park. Convenient location for easy access to Dallas Tollway, 121, 75, and 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10713 Galveston Place have any available units?
10713 Galveston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10713 Galveston Place have?
Some of 10713 Galveston Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10713 Galveston Place currently offering any rent specials?
10713 Galveston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10713 Galveston Place pet-friendly?
No, 10713 Galveston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10713 Galveston Place offer parking?
Yes, 10713 Galveston Place offers parking.
Does 10713 Galveston Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10713 Galveston Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10713 Galveston Place have a pool?
Yes, 10713 Galveston Place has a pool.
Does 10713 Galveston Place have accessible units?
No, 10713 Galveston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10713 Galveston Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10713 Galveston Place does not have units with dishwashers.

