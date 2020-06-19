10713 Galveston Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room new construction

Brand new home with brand new appliances(Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator). Priced to lease, at this lease price it is hard to get this big brand new home with new appliances. This magnificent almost new home features an open concept kitchen that overlooks the living area and has an over sized counter-top perfect for breakfast or hosting gatherings. Has a large master bedroom and master bath suite with large closet downstairs along with a formal front dining room and front office room. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, along with a game room and media room. Enjoy the community swimming pool and Park. Convenient location for easy access to Dallas Tollway, 121, 75, and 380.