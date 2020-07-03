107 Sparrow Hawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stonebridge Ranch 1-Story 4 + 2 For Lease! - Stonebridge Ranch! Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath, 2461 sf. per tax roll, 1-story in Falcon Creek. Hard flooring throughout with wood laminate or tile and view of patio & backyard from entry. Formal dining room on left & living room on right could be study. Large open kitchen overlooks family room and offers gas cooktop, oven, microwave, nice pantry, 42 inch white cabinets, tile floors & island breakfast bar with room for bar stools. Family room is light & bright with FP, gas logs & custom built-in bookshelves. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Bath with separate jetted tub, shower, walk-in closet, double sinks & linen closet. Bedroom 3 has walk-in closet. Bedroom 4 has French doors & closet or could be study. Shutters on some front windows. 2-inch blinds in bedrooms.



(RLNE5504526)