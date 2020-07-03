All apartments in McKinney
107 Sparrow Hawk Drive

Location

107 Sparrow Hawk Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stonebridge Ranch 1-Story 4 + 2 For Lease! - Stonebridge Ranch! Spacious 4 bed, 2 bath, 2461 sf. per tax roll, 1-story in Falcon Creek. Hard flooring throughout with wood laminate or tile and view of patio & backyard from entry. Formal dining room on left & living room on right could be study. Large open kitchen overlooks family room and offers gas cooktop, oven, microwave, nice pantry, 42 inch white cabinets, tile floors & island breakfast bar with room for bar stools. Family room is light & bright with FP, gas logs & custom built-in bookshelves. Large master bedroom with sitting area. Bath with separate jetted tub, shower, walk-in closet, double sinks & linen closet. Bedroom 3 has walk-in closet. Bedroom 4 has French doors & closet or could be study. Shutters on some front windows. 2-inch blinds in bedrooms.

(RLNE5504526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive have any available units?
107 Sparrow Hawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive have?
Some of 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Sparrow Hawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive offer parking?
No, 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Sparrow Hawk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

