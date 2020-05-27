All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10628 Parnell Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10628 Parnell Drive

10628 Parnell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10628 Parnell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Like new 1 year old home in highly rated Prosper ISD. Features include upgraded large ceramic tile throughout entry, living, kitchen and baths. New carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features upgraded texture granite and oversized island, large cabinets with beautiful wooden vent hood over the SS gas cooktop. Kitchen is open to family room and large formal dining. Welcoming master suite with separate vanities, upgraded shower and large garden tub. Beautiful staircase leads to the gameroom, bedroom and a full bath separate from the rest of the bedrooms. Low E windows and radiant barrier for energy efficiency. Awesome community pool with slides and a separate pool for adults.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

