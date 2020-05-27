10628 Parnell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Like new 1 year old home in highly rated Prosper ISD. Features include upgraded large ceramic tile throughout entry, living, kitchen and baths. New carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features upgraded texture granite and oversized island, large cabinets with beautiful wooden vent hood over the SS gas cooktop. Kitchen is open to family room and large formal dining. Welcoming master suite with separate vanities, upgraded shower and large garden tub. Beautiful staircase leads to the gameroom, bedroom and a full bath separate from the rest of the bedrooms. Low E windows and radiant barrier for energy efficiency. Awesome community pool with slides and a separate pool for adults.