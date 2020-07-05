10625 Cochron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Super WOW house! Builder?s personal house loaded to the max with upgrades galore! Floorplan features grand entry; study with French doors; formal dining; huge island kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless sink, microwave and dishwasher; nice breakfast area; large family room with corner fireplace; master suite with walk in closet, separate tub and shower; 3 very nice sized bedrooms up; gameroom; outdoor paradise with covered patio, outdoor kitchen, gorgeous outdoor fireplace, and extensive landscaping; large corner lot; 2 car garage; close to elementary and middle schools; 2 community pools, park and playground equipment, plus much, much more!