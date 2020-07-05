10625 Cochron Drive

Amenities
Super WOW house! Builder?s personal house loaded to the max with upgrades galore! Floorplan features grand entry; study with French doors; formal dining; huge island kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless sink, microwave and dishwasher; nice breakfast area; large family room with corner fireplace; master suite with walk in closet, separate tub and shower; 3 very nice sized bedrooms up; gameroom; outdoor paradise with covered patio, outdoor kitchen, gorgeous outdoor fireplace, and extensive landscaping; large corner lot; 2 car garage; close to elementary and middle schools; 2 community pools, park and playground equipment, plus much, much more!