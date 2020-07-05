All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:16 AM

10625 Cochron Drive

10625 Cochron Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10625 Cochron Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Super WOW house! Builder?s personal house loaded to the max with upgrades galore! Floorplan features grand entry; study with French doors; formal dining; huge island kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless sink, microwave and dishwasher; nice breakfast area; large family room with corner fireplace; master suite with walk in closet, separate tub and shower; 3 very nice sized bedrooms up; gameroom; outdoor paradise with covered patio, outdoor kitchen, gorgeous outdoor fireplace, and extensive landscaping; large corner lot; 2 car garage; close to elementary and middle schools; 2 community pools, park and playground equipment, plus much, much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

