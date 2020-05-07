10624 Matador Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 story home available for lease in Frisco ISD, Located at Heights at Westridge community with community center, pool, parks and paths, 4 Bedrooms, 3baths, Game room with bar, Family room with TV wall mount, Dining, Breakfast nook, Covered patio with large backyard, 2 car garage, Community Swimming pools and park with jogging and walking trails. Walking distance to exemplary Frisco schools. Open floor plan with breakfast nook, formal dining and living area with fireplace. Close to 121, DNT , 380 shopping centers, Allen Outlet mall.