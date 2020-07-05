10621 Matador Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Well maintained two story home in Frisco ISD. Grand vaulted ceiling at entry. Open floor plan with kitchen open to big family room and dinning room. Study with french doors on 1st floor. Master bedroom and other three bedrooms, game room on the 2nd floor. Many upgrades including granite counter top, large island, gas range, wood floor in the family room & dining room. Ceramic glazed tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Customized painting through the house. Extended covered patio for outdoor entertainment. Two community pools, park, jog path & Westridge Golf Course. Convenient to schools, shopping areas. Easy access to major highways, 75, 380, 121 and tollway. Ready to move in by the end of August.