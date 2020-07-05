All apartments in McKinney
10621 Matador Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 6:20 PM

10621 Matador Drive

10621 Matador Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10621 Matador Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Well maintained two story home in Frisco ISD. Grand vaulted ceiling at entry. Open floor plan with kitchen open to big family room and dinning room. Study with french doors on 1st floor. Master bedroom and other three bedrooms, game room on the 2nd floor. Many upgrades including granite counter top, large island, gas range, wood floor in the family room & dining room. Ceramic glazed tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Customized painting through the house. Extended covered patio for outdoor entertainment. Two community pools, park, jog path & Westridge Golf Course. Convenient to schools, shopping areas. Easy access to major highways, 75, 380, 121 and tollway. Ready to move in by the end of August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 Matador Drive have any available units?
10621 Matador Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10621 Matador Drive have?
Some of 10621 Matador Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10621 Matador Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10621 Matador Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 Matador Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10621 Matador Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10621 Matador Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10621 Matador Drive offers parking.
Does 10621 Matador Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 Matador Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 Matador Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10621 Matador Drive has a pool.
Does 10621 Matador Drive have accessible units?
No, 10621 Matador Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 Matador Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10621 Matador Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

