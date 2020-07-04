10616 Bolivar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

American Legend Home floor plan located in sought after Westridge. Frisco ISD. Lovely 2 story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, family room, dining room, game room, media room and covered outdoor living area. Hardwood floors in family room. Gas cooktop, granite counters, large island in kitchen which opens wonderfully into the family room makes it great for entertaining. Large walkin closets in every bedroom. Secondary bedroom upstairs with full bath would make a great guest or mother-in-law suit. A plethora of storage throughout home. 2 community pools, elementary school in neighborhood, walking trails. This is a must see!