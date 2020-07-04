All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:15 PM

10616 Bolivar Drive

10616 Bolivar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10616 Bolivar Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
media room
American Legend Home floor plan located in sought after Westridge. Frisco ISD. Lovely 2 story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, family room, dining room, game room, media room and covered outdoor living area. Hardwood floors in family room. Gas cooktop, granite counters, large island in kitchen which opens wonderfully into the family room makes it great for entertaining. Large walkin closets in every bedroom. Secondary bedroom upstairs with full bath would make a great guest or mother-in-law suit. A plethora of storage throughout home. 2 community pools, elementary school in neighborhood, walking trails. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10616 Bolivar Drive have any available units?
10616 Bolivar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10616 Bolivar Drive have?
Some of 10616 Bolivar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10616 Bolivar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10616 Bolivar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10616 Bolivar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10616 Bolivar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10616 Bolivar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10616 Bolivar Drive offers parking.
Does 10616 Bolivar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10616 Bolivar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10616 Bolivar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10616 Bolivar Drive has a pool.
Does 10616 Bolivar Drive have accessible units?
No, 10616 Bolivar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10616 Bolivar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10616 Bolivar Drive has units with dishwashers.

