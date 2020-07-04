All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

10609 Matador Drive

10609 Matador Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10609 Matador Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
In one of the best Mckinney communities. Nice design two story house, great for families with school kids. This lovely house has an arch in the entry hall with stair case and lots of natural light. The social area is an open space and you can entry to the kitchen area with also natural light. The kitchen has a large island and granite counter tops. This is a single family home that contains 2,859 sq ft and was built in 2010. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Roof was replaced in 2017. Covered patio in the back. Property is in very excellent condition. Come and see this spectacular house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 Matador Drive have any available units?
10609 Matador Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10609 Matador Drive have?
Some of 10609 Matador Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10609 Matador Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10609 Matador Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 Matador Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10609 Matador Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10609 Matador Drive offer parking?
No, 10609 Matador Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10609 Matador Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 Matador Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 Matador Drive have a pool?
No, 10609 Matador Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10609 Matador Drive have accessible units?
No, 10609 Matador Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 Matador Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10609 Matador Drive has units with dishwashers.

