10609 Matador Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

In one of the best Mckinney communities. Nice design two story house, great for families with school kids. This lovely house has an arch in the entry hall with stair case and lots of natural light. The social area is an open space and you can entry to the kitchen area with also natural light. The kitchen has a large island and granite counter tops. This is a single family home that contains 2,859 sq ft and was built in 2010. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Roof was replaced in 2017. Covered patio in the back. Property is in very excellent condition. Come and see this spectacular house.