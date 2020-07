Amenities

Ready to Move in! FRISCO ISD Schools! This 2 story home have 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, family room, dining room, game or media room! Covered patio for outdoor living, Master bedroom upstairs to stay close to the kids and the guest Bedroom downstairs and a full bath. All the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Lots of storage is a great plus in this home. Garage has Epoxy flooring and overhead storage.