Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:02 PM

10520 Jackson Hole Lane

10520 Jackson Hole Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10520 Jackson Hole Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
This beautiful fully furnished ready to lease home is located in Reserve at Westridge in sought after Prosper ISD. This home is 2 stories and showcases 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths.The spacious master suit with walk-in-closet is located on the first floor, along with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath.The home has a game room, media room and 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths located on the second floor. It boast granite counter tops, high ceiling, a fire place and a staircase off the living room. This home has wood floors downstairs and upstairs is carpeted. The backyard has an extended patio and a large backyard. Neighborhood features Walking trails, Private stocked pond, family pools, adult pool, splash park and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10520 Jackson Hole Lane have any available units?
10520 Jackson Hole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10520 Jackson Hole Lane have?
Some of 10520 Jackson Hole Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10520 Jackson Hole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10520 Jackson Hole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10520 Jackson Hole Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10520 Jackson Hole Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10520 Jackson Hole Lane offer parking?
No, 10520 Jackson Hole Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10520 Jackson Hole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10520 Jackson Hole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10520 Jackson Hole Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10520 Jackson Hole Lane has a pool.
Does 10520 Jackson Hole Lane have accessible units?
No, 10520 Jackson Hole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10520 Jackson Hole Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10520 Jackson Hole Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

