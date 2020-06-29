10520 Jackson Hole Lane

Amenities

This beautiful fully furnished ready to lease home is located in Reserve at Westridge in sought after Prosper ISD. This home is 2 stories and showcases 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths.The spacious master suit with walk-in-closet is located on the first floor, along with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath.The home has a game room, media room and 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths located on the second floor. It boast granite counter tops, high ceiling, a fire place and a staircase off the living room. This home has wood floors downstairs and upstairs is carpeted. The backyard has an extended patio and a large backyard. Neighborhood features Walking trails, Private stocked pond, family pools, adult pool, splash park and much more!