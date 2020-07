Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking playground pool

Beautiful home in Frisco ISD! Versatile floor plan with large living areas on main level & upstairs game room with an open feeling. Wonderful kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, black appliances with new gas stove,Island situated off the living area with fireplace. Huge master will accommodate large furniture and the split bedrooms have a private bath. Large backyard with sprinkler.Great community with 2 pools & playground!