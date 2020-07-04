10501 Sexton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

Fantastic McKinney home - SHOWS BRAND NEW! Great floorplan with all bedrooms downstairs, game room & MEDIA ROOM upstairs. Interior has neutral paint, NEW CARPET, study with french doors, & high ceilings. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, center island, SS appliances, & breakfast area open to the spacious family room with fireplace. Master retreat with garden tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Window seats in all bedrooms. Great flexible play area upstairs plus media room with multi-level WOOD FLOORING. COVERED PATIO overlooks the treed backyard with BonB fence. Washer & dryer stay with home. Enjoy the two COMMUNITY POOLS & Ash Woods Park. Excellent Frisco ISD - walk to Mooneyham Elementary!