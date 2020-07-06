All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10420 Matador Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10420 Matador Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

10420 Matador Drive

10420 Matador Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10420 Matador Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
EXCELLENT family home nestled in the master planned community of Westridge in McKinney, with Frisco schools. Open concept floor plan with kitchen overlooking the spacious living room with gas starter fireplace. Kitchen features SS appliances, an island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry and attached breakfast nook. Formal dining, a study, and half bath downstairs as well. Large master with private bath that has separate tub and shower, dual his & hers sinks and large walk-in closet. Fun-sized game room - big enough for a pool table, media seating or just an additional living space. Walking distance to elementary school, park, pool & splash park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10420 Matador Drive have any available units?
10420 Matador Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10420 Matador Drive have?
Some of 10420 Matador Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10420 Matador Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10420 Matador Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10420 Matador Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10420 Matador Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10420 Matador Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10420 Matador Drive offers parking.
Does 10420 Matador Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10420 Matador Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10420 Matador Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10420 Matador Drive has a pool.
Does 10420 Matador Drive have accessible units?
No, 10420 Matador Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10420 Matador Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10420 Matador Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center