Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Immaculate, move-in ready home! Spacious floor plan offers a study down and gorgeous granite kitchen with island that overlooks the Fam Rm complete with gas FP. Game room plus generously sized bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Entertain outdoors on the flagstone patio with pergola. Recent improvements inc: carpet upstairs, refinished kitchen cabinets, wood laminate flooring in study & interior paint throughout most of home.