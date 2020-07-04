All apartments in McKinney
10412 Hidden Haven Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:52 AM

10412 Hidden Haven Drive

10412 Hidden Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10412 Hidden Haven Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well kept 1 story home in Valor Pointe at Westridge. Highly acclaimed Prosper ISD. This 4 bedroom 2.5 baths, 2 dining, 1 living & 2 car garage is ready for move in. Open floorplan that is filled with natural light, split bedrooms and nice size rear yard with covered patio and the complete yard has automatic sprinkler system. Chefs kitchen with Expresso cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a gas cook top and tons of counter space. 4th bedroom could be used as a study. Master suite is at the rear of the home and includes a wonderful bath with garden tub, seperate shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Also included is all the amenities of Westridge. Fantastic Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10412 Hidden Haven Drive have any available units?
10412 Hidden Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10412 Hidden Haven Drive have?
Some of 10412 Hidden Haven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10412 Hidden Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10412 Hidden Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10412 Hidden Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10412 Hidden Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10412 Hidden Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10412 Hidden Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 10412 Hidden Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10412 Hidden Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10412 Hidden Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 10412 Hidden Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10412 Hidden Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 10412 Hidden Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10412 Hidden Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10412 Hidden Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.

