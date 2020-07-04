10412 Hidden Haven Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well kept 1 story home in Valor Pointe at Westridge. Highly acclaimed Prosper ISD. This 4 bedroom 2.5 baths, 2 dining, 1 living & 2 car garage is ready for move in. Open floorplan that is filled with natural light, split bedrooms and nice size rear yard with covered patio and the complete yard has automatic sprinkler system. Chefs kitchen with Expresso cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a gas cook top and tons of counter space. 4th bedroom could be used as a study. Master suite is at the rear of the home and includes a wonderful bath with garden tub, seperate shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Also included is all the amenities of Westridge. Fantastic Home!