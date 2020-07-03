All apartments in McKinney
10328 Cochron
10328 Cochron

10328 Cochran Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10328 Cochran Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Well maintained Highland Home located in the popular Heights of Westridge. The spacious kitchen features granite counters and island, a gas hookup, upgraded appliances, and large attached dining. This open floor plan makes it perfect for families and entertaining. The beautiful backyard features an extended covered Patio great for those summer BBQs. Oversized Master Bedroom upstairs is separated from secondary bedrooms by a convenient game room that is perfect for the kids. Garage has extended storage space. Walking distance to Elementary, parks and community pool. Highly desired Frisco schools.
Excludes: Ring doorbell will be removed prior to closing and replaced with the original.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 Cochron have any available units?
10328 Cochron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10328 Cochron have?
Some of 10328 Cochron's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10328 Cochron currently offering any rent specials?
10328 Cochron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 Cochron pet-friendly?
No, 10328 Cochron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10328 Cochron offer parking?
Yes, 10328 Cochron offers parking.
Does 10328 Cochron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10328 Cochron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 Cochron have a pool?
Yes, 10328 Cochron has a pool.
Does 10328 Cochron have accessible units?
No, 10328 Cochron does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 Cochron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10328 Cochron has units with dishwashers.

