10328 Cochron

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Well maintained Highland Home located in the popular Heights of Westridge. The spacious kitchen features granite counters and island, a gas hookup, upgraded appliances, and large attached dining. This open floor plan makes it perfect for families and entertaining. The beautiful backyard features an extended covered Patio great for those summer BBQs. Oversized Master Bedroom upstairs is separated from secondary bedrooms by a convenient game room that is perfect for the kids. Garage has extended storage space. Walking distance to Elementary, parks and community pool. Highly desired Frisco schools.

Excludes: Ring doorbell will be removed prior to closing and replaced with the original.