Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10321 Cochron Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:09 PM

10321 Cochron Drive

10321 Cochran Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10321 Cochran Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this beautiful home, located in Heights of Westridge community and Frisco ISD. Upgrades to boast: Energy Star Certified and a Smart Home App. Spacious living area throughout the home. It has spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a powder room, a beautiful kitchen with an island, a formal dining, 2 living areas, separate utility room and many more. The master bathroom has a garden tub, sitting area, and separate shower. The bedrooms have walk in closets. Gorgeous covered patio to enjoy and throw a party! This home has LEDs connected throughout! Come see it today! It won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10321 Cochron Drive have any available units?
10321 Cochron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10321 Cochron Drive have?
Some of 10321 Cochron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10321 Cochron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10321 Cochron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10321 Cochron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10321 Cochron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10321 Cochron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10321 Cochron Drive offers parking.
Does 10321 Cochron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10321 Cochron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10321 Cochron Drive have a pool?
No, 10321 Cochron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10321 Cochron Drive have accessible units?
No, 10321 Cochron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10321 Cochron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10321 Cochron Drive has units with dishwashers.

