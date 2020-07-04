10321 Cochron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this beautiful home, located in Heights of Westridge community and Frisco ISD. Upgrades to boast: Energy Star Certified and a Smart Home App. Spacious living area throughout the home. It has spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a powder room, a beautiful kitchen with an island, a formal dining, 2 living areas, separate utility room and many more. The master bathroom has a garden tub, sitting area, and separate shower. The bedrooms have walk in closets. Gorgeous covered patio to enjoy and throw a party! This home has LEDs connected throughout! Come see it today! It won't last long!