10316 Bennet Drive

Awesome home features warm brick exterior with decorative stone accents, expansive front porch & designer front door with stained glass. Great kitchen with custom cabinets, ss appliances, bakers island, breakfast bar, granite countertops and custome tile backsplash. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, surround sound and flat screen wiring. Large office perfect for working from home! Oversized master includes extra large walk-in closet. Awesome backyard with covered patio, gas outlet & full sprinkler system. Community pool with water slides and more! HOA dues included in rent. Tenant responsible for yard care. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Non-refundable pet deposit.