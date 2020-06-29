All apartments in McKinney
10316 Bennet Drive

10316 Bennet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10316 Bennet Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Awesome home features warm brick exterior with decorative stone accents, expansive front porch & designer front door with stained glass. Great kitchen with custom cabinets, ss appliances, bakers island, breakfast bar, granite countertops and custome tile backsplash. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, surround sound and flat screen wiring. Large office perfect for working from home! Oversized master includes extra large walk-in closet. Awesome backyard with covered patio, gas outlet & full sprinkler system. Community pool with water slides and more! HOA dues included in rent. Tenant responsible for yard care. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 Bennet Drive have any available units?
10316 Bennet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10316 Bennet Drive have?
Some of 10316 Bennet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 Bennet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10316 Bennet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 Bennet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10316 Bennet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10316 Bennet Drive offer parking?
No, 10316 Bennet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10316 Bennet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 Bennet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 Bennet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10316 Bennet Drive has a pool.
Does 10316 Bennet Drive have accessible units?
No, 10316 Bennet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 Bennet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10316 Bennet Drive has units with dishwashers.

