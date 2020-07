Amenities

Warm and inviting 4 bedroom with office in the Heights with Frisco ISD. One block from elem school, park, playground and Comm Pool!! Beautiful kitchen with pantry, and brand new appliances opens to 2 story family room, with corner FP. Master down, with dual sinks, garden tub, standing shower and privacy room. Upstairs gameroom is spacious with tons of light. Brand new paint and carpet throughout. Large backyard with lots of space and trees.