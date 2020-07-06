All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:10 AM

10240 Long Branch Drive

10240 Long Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10240 Long Branch Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful one-story home for lease in sought after Prosper ISD and city of McKinney. Master-planned community with pool, playgrounds, and trails for walks or jogging. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with office or study and covered patio. 3 mins to US-380, everyday shopping and restaurant is within mins. split bedrooms, kitchen open to family and dining, stainless steel appliances, all upgraded porcelain tile flooring except carpet in bedrooms. Side-by-side fridge and front loading washer and dryer are included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10240 Long Branch Drive have any available units?
10240 Long Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10240 Long Branch Drive have?
Some of 10240 Long Branch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10240 Long Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10240 Long Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10240 Long Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10240 Long Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10240 Long Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10240 Long Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 10240 Long Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10240 Long Branch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10240 Long Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10240 Long Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 10240 Long Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 10240 Long Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10240 Long Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10240 Long Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.

