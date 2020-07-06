10240 Long Branch Drive

Amenities

Wonderful one-story home for lease in sought after Prosper ISD and city of McKinney. Master-planned community with pool, playgrounds, and trails for walks or jogging. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with office or study and covered patio. 3 mins to US-380, everyday shopping and restaurant is within mins. split bedrooms, kitchen open to family and dining, stainless steel appliances, all upgraded porcelain tile flooring except carpet in bedrooms. Side-by-side fridge and front loading washer and dryer are included without warranty.