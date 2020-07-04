All apartments in McKinney
10221 Old Eagle River Lane
Last updated March 31 2019 at 9:25 PM

10221 Old Eagle River Lane

10221 Old Eagle River Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10221 Old Eagle River Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
Excellent home nestled in a close-in area of McKinney served by award winning Prosper schools. This
floor plan is flexible and light and bright. Executive study with french doors. Delightful kitchen open
to family room. Master and 2 bedrooms down and another large bedroom with full bath and gameroom up.
Amenity rich community with great pool - 3 pools plus a clubhouse. Listing agent does lease. Show between
10 am and 6 pm with minimum 2 hour notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10221 Old Eagle River Lane have any available units?
10221 Old Eagle River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10221 Old Eagle River Lane have?
Some of 10221 Old Eagle River Lane's amenities include pool, clubhouse, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10221 Old Eagle River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10221 Old Eagle River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10221 Old Eagle River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10221 Old Eagle River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10221 Old Eagle River Lane offer parking?
No, 10221 Old Eagle River Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10221 Old Eagle River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10221 Old Eagle River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10221 Old Eagle River Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10221 Old Eagle River Lane has a pool.
Does 10221 Old Eagle River Lane have accessible units?
No, 10221 Old Eagle River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10221 Old Eagle River Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10221 Old Eagle River Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

