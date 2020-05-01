10209 Blackberry Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room media room

On cul-de-sac street, this spacious 4 beds, 3.5baths home has everything you are looking for! Kitchen features large bar-island, SS appliances, granite countertops, built in microwave and oven and breakfast nook. Refrigerator is included in the rent. Master bath suite has his & her vanities and large walk-in closet. huge game room upstairs with a media room, 3 more bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. come to check this one out now so you and your family can enjoy this lovely house before it is gone!