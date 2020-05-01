All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10209 Blackberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10209 Blackberry Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10209 Blackberry Street

10209 Blackberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10209 Blackberry Street, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
media room
On cul-de-sac street, this spacious 4 beds, 3.5baths home has everything you are looking for! Kitchen features large bar-island, SS appliances, granite countertops, built in microwave and oven and breakfast nook. Refrigerator is included in the rent. Master bath suite has his & her vanities and large walk-in closet. huge game room upstairs with a media room, 3 more bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. come to check this one out now so you and your family can enjoy this lovely house before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10209 Blackberry Street have any available units?
10209 Blackberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10209 Blackberry Street have?
Some of 10209 Blackberry Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10209 Blackberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
10209 Blackberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10209 Blackberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 10209 Blackberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10209 Blackberry Street offer parking?
No, 10209 Blackberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 10209 Blackberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10209 Blackberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10209 Blackberry Street have a pool?
No, 10209 Blackberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 10209 Blackberry Street have accessible units?
No, 10209 Blackberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10209 Blackberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10209 Blackberry Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center