10136 Coolidge Drive
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:12 PM

10136 Coolidge Drive

10136 Coolidge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10136 Coolidge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRISCO ISD. Absolutely adorable split floor plan, move-in ready home in highly coveted Westridge. You'll love the community and the amenities it provides as well as the close proximity to highways and more! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath features a soft modern colors, perfect for anyone's décor. Beautiful wood look laminate floors throughout. Tile in wet areas. No carpet! Great OPEN floor plan with sight-lines from the kitchen and living area make entertaining family and friends a breeze. This homes features lots of windows to let in plenty of natural sunlight. The master bath dual sinks and walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10136 Coolidge Drive have any available units?
10136 Coolidge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10136 Coolidge Drive have?
Some of 10136 Coolidge Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10136 Coolidge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10136 Coolidge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10136 Coolidge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10136 Coolidge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10136 Coolidge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10136 Coolidge Drive offers parking.
Does 10136 Coolidge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10136 Coolidge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10136 Coolidge Drive have a pool?
No, 10136 Coolidge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10136 Coolidge Drive have accessible units?
No, 10136 Coolidge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10136 Coolidge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10136 Coolidge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

