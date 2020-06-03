10136 Coolidge Drive

Amenities

FRISCO ISD. Absolutely adorable split floor plan, move-in ready home in highly coveted Westridge. You'll love the community and the amenities it provides as well as the close proximity to highways and more! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath features a soft modern colors, perfect for anyone's décor. Beautiful wood look laminate floors throughout. Tile in wet areas. No carpet! Great OPEN floor plan with sight-lines from the kitchen and living area make entertaining family and friends a breeze. This homes features lots of windows to let in plenty of natural sunlight. The master bath dual sinks and walk-in closet.