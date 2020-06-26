All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:00 AM

10133 Placid Dr

10133 Placid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10133 Placid Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
4BR SINGLE FAMILY HOME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE/RENT (FRISCO ISD)

WON'T LAST LONGER!!! UPGRADED HOME !!!
4 bed room single family home available immediately for lease Independent and Eldoado intersection. It is centrally located at Close to Frisco, Plano, 121, North Dallas toll way, 380 Highway, 75

Description: Looking for an elegant and beautifully updated house in Frisco ISD? This home has all the updates you're looking for. You will love the granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, glass tile backsplash, gorgeous stainless steel vent head and pendant lighting! Not only does the home have a great kitchen but also the hardwood floors and wrought iron staircase to add to its value proposition. There's one bedroom downstairs which gives you the flexibility for a great size office space. Some other 2016 & 2017 updates include new roof, new paint, new water heater, and the installed wireless alarm system. Don't miss the opportunity to call this home yours! VIEW IT TODAY!! .

Directions: Exit independence from 121. Independence and Eldorado intersection

KEY FEATURES
Address: 10133 Placid Dr., McKinney, TX - 75070
Year Built: 2005
Sq Footage: 2689 sqft.
Storey : 2
Bedrooms: 4 Beds + 1 Office + Theater room
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2195
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Property Type: Single Family Home
Location: Eldorado and Independence Intesrection
Floor: HARDWOOD floor and Kitchen GRANITE.
Rent Amount: $2195/month
School District - FRISCO ISD

LEASE TERMS
Application fee pay online. Utilities are not included. minimum 1 year lease.Background check for Credit history/Eviction/Criminal record. Pet rule applied

If interested, please get in touch with me for rent
and other details at pksahoo@yahoo.com and 214-938-7638

(RLNE4002336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 10133 Placid Dr have any available units?

Does 10133 Placid Dr have any available units?
10133 Placid Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
