Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

4BR SINGLE FAMILY HOME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE/RENT (FRISCO ISD)



WON'T LAST LONGER!!! UPGRADED HOME !!!

4 bed room single family home available immediately for lease Independent and Eldoado intersection. It is centrally located at Close to Frisco, Plano, 121, North Dallas toll way, 380 Highway, 75



Description: Looking for an elegant and beautifully updated house in Frisco ISD? This home has all the updates you're looking for. You will love the granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, glass tile backsplash, gorgeous stainless steel vent head and pendant lighting! Not only does the home have a great kitchen but also the hardwood floors and wrought iron staircase to add to its value proposition. There's one bedroom downstairs which gives you the flexibility for a great size office space. Some other 2016 & 2017 updates include new roof, new paint, new water heater, and the installed wireless alarm system. Don't miss the opportunity to call this home yours! VIEW IT TODAY!! .



Directions: Exit independence from 121. Independence and Eldorado intersection



KEY FEATURES

Address: 10133 Placid Dr., McKinney, TX - 75070

Year Built: 2005

Sq Footage: 2689 sqft.

Storey : 2

Bedrooms: 4 Beds + 1 Office + Theater room

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $2195

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK

Property Type: Single Family Home

Location: Eldorado and Independence Intesrection

Floor: HARDWOOD floor and Kitchen GRANITE.

Rent Amount: $2195/month

School District - FRISCO ISD



LEASE TERMS

Application fee pay online. Utilities are not included. minimum 1 year lease.Background check for Credit history/Eviction/Criminal record. Pet rule applied



If interested, please get in touch with me for rent

and other details at pksahoo@yahoo.com and 214-938-7638



(RLNE4002336)