Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

FRISCO ISD. Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with 3 and a Half bath. Large open family room with 2-story vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Split master bed down, master bath with dual sink, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs has large game room, one suite with own private bath, and 2 other split bed rooms. Community pool, playground and walking distance to schools.