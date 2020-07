Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous One Story Home in Stonebridge Ranch!! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with NO Carpet! Large kitchen with lots of cabinetry space and kitchen nook area overlooking the beautiful backyard oasis. 2 living areas, formal dining room, a gas fireplace and floored attic for extra storage. Enjoy all the great amenities Stonebridge Ranch has to offer such a pools, bike paths, walking trails, ponds and more while leasing this wonderful home!!