10033 Sailboard Drive

Beautifully maintained home with 4 bedrooms 2 baths. One bedroom is set up as a study with French doors. Brand new, never lived on carpet and padding just installed! Brand New Luxury Plank Flooring just installed in the Living and study! Enormous gable covered back patio and plenty of grassy back yard! Home faces North and backs to green space! Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, flooring and bathrooms! Loved and cared for home is ready for you! Prosper ISD and will be zoned for the brand new Furr Elem school! Community Amenities include walking paths, private lake, community pools with slides, adult pool, grilling areas, city park and Clubhouse!