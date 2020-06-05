All apartments in McKinney
Location

10033 Sailboard Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautifully maintained home with 4 bedrooms 2 baths. One bedroom is set up as a study with French doors. Brand new, never lived on carpet and padding just installed! Brand New Luxury Plank Flooring just installed in the Living and study! Enormous gable covered back patio and plenty of grassy back yard! Home faces North and backs to green space! Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, flooring and bathrooms! Loved and cared for home is ready for you! Prosper ISD and will be zoned for the brand new Furr Elem school! Community Amenities include walking paths, private lake, community pools with slides, adult pool, grilling areas, city park and Clubhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10033 Sailboard Drive have any available units?
10033 Sailboard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10033 Sailboard Drive have?
Some of 10033 Sailboard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10033 Sailboard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10033 Sailboard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10033 Sailboard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10033 Sailboard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10033 Sailboard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10033 Sailboard Drive offers parking.
Does 10033 Sailboard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10033 Sailboard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10033 Sailboard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10033 Sailboard Drive has a pool.
Does 10033 Sailboard Drive have accessible units?
No, 10033 Sailboard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10033 Sailboard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10033 Sailboard Drive has units with dishwashers.

