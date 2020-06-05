10009 Eagle Pass Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this beautiful home situated right in the heart of McKinney! Wonderful and Clean 3 spacious bedroom and 2 full bath that has an open floor plan home with hardwood flooring throughout. The living room provides electric fireplace that you can enjoy all year long. The eat-in kitchen with 5 burner gas range, gorgeous granite and brand new like walk in pantry is waiting for you. The stainless steel REFRIGERATOR is provided with the home! Be part of a great community with excellent Prosper ISD schools so close by. This is a move in ready home!