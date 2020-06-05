10009 Eagle Pass Place

Amenities
Welcome Home to this beautiful home situated right in the heart of McKinney! Wonderful and Clean 3 spacious bedroom and 2 full bath that has an open floor plan home with hardwood flooring throughout. The living room provides electric fireplace that you can enjoy all year long. The eat-in kitchen with 5 burner gas range, gorgeous granite and brand new like walk in pantry is waiting for you. The stainless steel REFRIGERATOR is provided with the home! Be part of a great community with excellent Prosper ISD schools so close by. This is a move in ready home!