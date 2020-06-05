All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10009 Eagle Pass Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10009 Eagle Pass Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

10009 Eagle Pass Place

10009 Eagle Pass Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10009 Eagle Pass Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this beautiful home situated right in the heart of McKinney! Wonderful and Clean 3 spacious bedroom and 2 full bath that has an open floor plan home with hardwood flooring throughout. The living room provides electric fireplace that you can enjoy all year long. The eat-in kitchen with 5 burner gas range, gorgeous granite and brand new like walk in pantry is waiting for you. The stainless steel REFRIGERATOR is provided with the home! Be part of a great community with excellent Prosper ISD schools so close by. This is a move in ready home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10009 Eagle Pass Place have any available units?
10009 Eagle Pass Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10009 Eagle Pass Place have?
Some of 10009 Eagle Pass Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10009 Eagle Pass Place currently offering any rent specials?
10009 Eagle Pass Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 Eagle Pass Place pet-friendly?
No, 10009 Eagle Pass Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10009 Eagle Pass Place offer parking?
Yes, 10009 Eagle Pass Place offers parking.
Does 10009 Eagle Pass Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10009 Eagle Pass Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 Eagle Pass Place have a pool?
No, 10009 Eagle Pass Place does not have a pool.
Does 10009 Eagle Pass Place have accessible units?
No, 10009 Eagle Pass Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 Eagle Pass Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10009 Eagle Pass Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center