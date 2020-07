Amenities

Fresh and clean. Well maintained four bedroom and two bath home. House features open floor plan, high ceiling, light and bright. Wood floors throughout. Beautiful Kitchen with granite counter top and stainless appliances. Covered patio. Better than new. Prosper ISD. Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.