All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 700 Stevens Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
700 Stevens Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 Stevens Ct

700 Stevens Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

700 Stevens Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM CUSTOM HOME FOR LEASE IN MANSFIELD !!! - A gorgeous custom home for rent in Mansfield. Four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. 2777 sq ft. House was built in 2015 - like new!!! Split bedroom floor plan with hand-scraped wood floors. Very spacious living room with fireplace. The chef kitchen features custom cabinets, granite, stainless, over-sized island with pendant lighting and appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, gas stove and microwave. Porcelain tile in all wet areas. Large master suite has tray ceilings and huge closet with built-ins. Master bathroom futures dual sinks, separate shower and relaxing garden tub. Washer & Dryer included. Beautiful backyard perfect for family entertainment. 3 car garage. Stone elevation. The owner will consider pets on case to case bases.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

(RLNE4544560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Stevens Ct have any available units?
700 Stevens Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Stevens Ct have?
Some of 700 Stevens Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Stevens Ct currently offering any rent specials?
700 Stevens Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Stevens Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Stevens Ct is pet friendly.
Does 700 Stevens Ct offer parking?
Yes, 700 Stevens Ct offers parking.
Does 700 Stevens Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Stevens Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Stevens Ct have a pool?
No, 700 Stevens Ct does not have a pool.
Does 700 Stevens Ct have accessible units?
No, 700 Stevens Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Stevens Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Stevens Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary