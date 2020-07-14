All apartments in Mansfield
Evolv.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Evolv

370 N State Highway 360 · (817) 241-2367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX 76063

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8314 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 2310 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6200 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit 3310 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 5212 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8213 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evolv.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
lobby
Welcome to Evolv, a community of residential community in the Lone Star State. Our Mansfield, TX apartments make a great home for young professionals, as the community is located only 35 minutes from Dallas. This pet-friendly community has a Bark Park for your pets and a Tot Lot for little ones.  Our beautifully designed homes have tile and carpet floors, kitchens with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and plenty of natural light. The community also has various amenities that will help you feel right at home. Take a swim in the luxurious resort-style swimming pool. Residents can enjoy lounging in the clubhouse or playing a game of billiards. There's also a fitness center on site. Mansfield has some exceptional local dining options. There's Our Place Restaurant, a cafe that serves country breakfast and lunch. Or check out Fish City Grill, which features Southern-style seafood. Stores include Big Lots, Walgreens, and PetSmart. Floor plan options include one, two, or three ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150 approval fee or one months rent deposit if approved with no conditions.
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Covered parking Available for $40/month Garages Available starting at $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Evolv have any available units?
Evolv has 28 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Evolv have?
Some of Evolv's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evolv currently offering any rent specials?
Evolv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evolv pet-friendly?
Yes, Evolv is pet friendly.
Does Evolv offer parking?
Yes, Evolv offers parking.
Does Evolv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evolv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evolv have a pool?
Yes, Evolv has a pool.
Does Evolv have accessible units?
No, Evolv does not have accessible units.
Does Evolv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evolv has units with dishwashers.

