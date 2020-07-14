Amenities
Welcome to Evolv, a community of residential community in the Lone Star State. Our Mansfield, TX apartments make a great home for young professionals, as the community is located only 35 minutes from Dallas. This pet-friendly community has a Bark Park for your pets and a Tot Lot for little ones. Our beautifully designed homes have tile and carpet floors, kitchens with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and plenty of natural light. The community also has various amenities that will help you feel right at home. Take a swim in the luxurious resort-style swimming pool. Residents can enjoy lounging in the clubhouse or playing a game of billiards. There's also a fitness center on site. Mansfield has some exceptional local dining options. There's Our Place Restaurant, a cafe that serves country breakfast and lunch. Or check out Fish City Grill, which features Southern-style seafood. Stores include Big Lots, Walgreens, and PetSmart. Floor plan options include one, two, or three ...