Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access online portal carport coffee bar courtyard lobby

Welcome to Evolv, a community of residential community in the Lone Star State. Our Mansfield, TX apartments make a great home for young professionals, as the community is located only 35 minutes from Dallas. This pet-friendly community has a Bark Park for your pets and a Tot Lot for little ones. Our beautifully designed homes have tile and carpet floors, kitchens with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and plenty of natural light. The community also has various amenities that will help you feel right at home. Take a swim in the luxurious resort-style swimming pool. Residents can enjoy lounging in the clubhouse or playing a game of billiards. There's also a fitness center on site. Mansfield has some exceptional local dining options. There's Our Place Restaurant, a cafe that serves country breakfast and lunch. Or check out Fish City Grill, which features Southern-style seafood. Stores include Big Lots, Walgreens, and PetSmart. Floor plan options include one, two, or three ...