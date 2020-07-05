All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 27 2019 at 8:45 PM

619 Prairie View Drive

619 Prairie View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

619 Prairie View Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, electric stove with a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, covered patio and a storage unit, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Prairie View Drive have any available units?
619 Prairie View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Prairie View Drive have?
Some of 619 Prairie View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Prairie View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
619 Prairie View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Prairie View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Prairie View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 619 Prairie View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 619 Prairie View Drive offers parking.
Does 619 Prairie View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Prairie View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Prairie View Drive have a pool?
No, 619 Prairie View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 619 Prairie View Drive have accessible units?
No, 619 Prairie View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Prairie View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Prairie View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

