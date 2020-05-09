All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

615 Hollyberry Dr

615 Hollyberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Hollyberry Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9b81900fc ----
MODERN DREAM! Neutral carpet/ceramic tile, all fixtures have been updated, very contemporary. Floor plan is open and spacious. THIS ONE WILL GO FAST! Deck on back, established neighborhood, Mansfield ISD. To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Hollyberry Dr have any available units?
615 Hollyberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Hollyberry Dr have?
Some of 615 Hollyberry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Hollyberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
615 Hollyberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Hollyberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Hollyberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 615 Hollyberry Dr offer parking?
No, 615 Hollyberry Dr does not offer parking.
Does 615 Hollyberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Hollyberry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Hollyberry Dr have a pool?
No, 615 Hollyberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 615 Hollyberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 615 Hollyberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Hollyberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Hollyberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

